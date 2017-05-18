Did Evan McMullin Secretly Tape G.O.P. Meeting And Does He Have More?

Following The Washington Post's publication of the transcript of a recording they received from a source, Axios 's Jonathan Swan is reporting that G.O.P. leadership is questioning how the recording happened and who leaked it to the media. The dateline of the transcript article is "Kiev, Ukraine," however while much of the initial discussion is about Speaker Paul Ryan's 2016 meeting in his office with Ukraine Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, the big question is now over where the recording and leak came from.

