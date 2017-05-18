Did Evan McMullin Secretly Tape G.O.P...

Did Evan McMullin Secretly Tape G.O.P. Meeting And Does He Have More?

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: RedState

Following The Washington Post's publication of the transcript of a recording they received from a source, Axios 's Jonathan Swan is reporting that G.O.P. leadership is questioning how the recording happened and who leaked it to the media. The dateline of the transcript article is "Kiev, Ukraine," however while much of the initial discussion is about Speaker Paul Ryan's 2016 meeting in his office with Ukraine Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, the big question is now over where the recording and leak came from.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... May 13 Southern 11
News President Trump meets with Russian officials am... May 12 Ms Sassy 3
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
News Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14) May 4 About time 7
Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14) May 4 About time 5
News Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14) May 4 About time 4
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,945 • Total comments across all topics: 281,198,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC