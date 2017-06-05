Did Brennan Collude with Foreign Spie...

Did Brennan Collude with Foreign Spies to Help Hillary?

Thursday May 25 Read more: American Thinker

John Brennan defended his thesis that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help Donald Trump win before the House Intelligence Committee. He did nothing to disabuse Congressional Democrats or the mainstream media of the notion that Team Trump colluded with Moscow to change the results of the 2016 election.

