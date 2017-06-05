Did Brennan Collude with Foreign Spies to Help Hillary?
John Brennan defended his thesis that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help Donald Trump win before the House Intelligence Committee. He did nothing to disabuse Congressional Democrats or the mainstream media of the notion that Team Trump colluded with Moscow to change the results of the 2016 election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unity for now, but Obama and Merkel hint at fut... (Feb '15)
|May 30
|Freidmanite Serf
|7
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|May 13
|Southern
|11
|President Trump meets with Russian officials am...
|May 12
|Ms Sassy
|3
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May '17
|About time
|13,280
|Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14)
|May '17
|About time
|7
|Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14)
|May '17
|About time
|5
|Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14)
|May '17
|About time
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC