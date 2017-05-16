Can Eurovision's Rainbow Arch Undermine Ukraine's...

Can Eurovision's Rainbow Arch Undermi...

Eurovision has abandoned a project to plaster a giant Soviet-era arch in Kiev with rainbow colors after opposition from anti-LGBT groups; image courtesy KyivPost, Volodymyr Petrov Ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest final in Kiev, an extravaganza embraced by the LGBT community, Ukraine's "Celebrate Diversity" motto sounds more like wishful thinking than a fact of life. Weighed down by a restrictive Soviet heritage but filled with lofty European aspirations, the crisis-torn east European country hopes to use the global spotlight to showcase its tolerance of values long-cherished in the West.

