Build citizens' trust through openness - Oulanyah
He urged Parliamentarians to ensure that the policies, laws and budgets that are passed focus on the general interests of the people Legislators world over should build citizens confidence in Parliaments and realise the principle of open budgeting according to Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah. Oulanyah said it is the responsibility and mandate of Parliament and the Executive, who account directly to the people that elect them, to ensure budget openness and monitor its execution.
