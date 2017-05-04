Another Eurovision song contest, another diplomatic crisis
ODDLY for a pop show that is meant to be apolitical, the Eurovision song contest causes a fission of fury nearly every year. In 2014 Conchita Wurst, a bearded drag queen from Austria, won the annual festival of kitsch, leading to calls in Russia and Belarus for Ms Wurst's song not to be transmitted and accusations that the show was a "hotbed of sodomy".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Economist.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|12 hr
|Truth
|10
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Thu
|About time
|13,280
|Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14)
|Thu
|About time
|7
|Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14)
|Thu
|About time
|5
|Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14)
|Thu
|About time
|4
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Thu
|About time
|38
|Thousands of Right Sector supporters rally in K... (Jul '15)
|Apr 26
|About time
|103
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC