Another Eurovision song contest, anot...

Another Eurovision song contest, another diplomatic crisis

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Economist

ODDLY for a pop show that is meant to be apolitical, the Eurovision song contest causes a fission of fury nearly every year. In 2014 Conchita Wurst, a bearded drag queen from Austria, won the annual festival of kitsch, leading to calls in Russia and Belarus for Ms Wurst's song not to be transmitted and accusations that the show was a "hotbed of sodomy".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Economist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... 12 hr Truth 10
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Thu About time 13,280
News Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14) Thu About time 7
Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14) Thu About time 5
News Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14) Thu About time 4
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Thu About time 38
News Thousands of Right Sector supporters rally in K... (Jul '15) Apr 26 About time 103
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,428 • Total comments across all topics: 280,797,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC