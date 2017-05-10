Anja joins Isaiah in Eurovision final
THE Australian invasion of Eurovision will be fought on two fronts with Anja Nissen joining Isaiah Firebrace at the 2017 grand final in Kiev, Ukraine, this weekend. The 21-year old representative for Denmark claimed her berth in the world's biggest sing-off by unleashing the powerful pipes which won The Voice in 2014.
