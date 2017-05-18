A Few Politicians Who Have Been Treated Worse Than Trump
Donald Trump complained yesterday, "No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly." Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko, for example, was poisoned so severely by Vladimir Putin that his skin turned purple grey all over his body.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Irregular Times.
