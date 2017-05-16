7 head-scratching moments from Eurovision 20171:33 pm - May 15, 2017
Eurovision 2017 took place on Saturday night as contestants from 24 of our continental neighbours descended on Kiev, Ukraine for a night of pyrotechnics, Europop bangers and sheer weirdness. Britain's poor showing was no surprise post-Brexit, and in fact was one of our bigger points hauls in recent years - but we certainly didn't forsee any of this happening If you're a Eurovision host and not making some cringe-worthy dad jokes all night long - you're doing it all wrong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|May 13
|Southern
|11
|President Trump meets with Russian officials am...
|May 12
|Ms Sassy
|3
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May 4
|About time
|13,280
|Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14)
|May 4
|About time
|7
|Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14)
|May 4
|About time
|5
|Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14)
|May 4
|About time
|4
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC