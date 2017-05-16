7 head-scratching moments from Eurovi...

7 head-scratching moments from Eurovision 20171:33 pm - May 15, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: NME

Eurovision 2017 took place on Saturday night as contestants from 24 of our continental neighbours descended on Kiev, Ukraine for a night of pyrotechnics, Europop bangers and sheer weirdness. Britain's poor showing was no surprise post-Brexit, and in fact was one of our bigger points hauls in recent years - but we certainly didn't forsee any of this happening If you're a Eurovision host and not making some cringe-worthy dad jokes all night long - you're doing it all wrong.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... May 13 Southern 11
News President Trump meets with Russian officials am... May 12 Ms Sassy 3
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
News Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14) May 4 About time 7
Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14) May 4 About time 5
News Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14) May 4 About time 4
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,177 • Total comments across all topics: 281,052,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC