$30M trading scheme nets Ukrainian hacker 2 years in prison

NEWARK -- A Ukrainian hacker authorities say was part of an elaborate scheme to hack business newswires and use their stolen press releases to trade in financial markets was sentenced Monday to more than two years in federal prison. Vadym Iermolovych, 29, of Kiev, Ukraine, pleaded guilty in May 2016 to conspiring to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit computer hacking and aggravated identity theft, admitting involvement in the hacking of Marketwired, PRN and Business Wire, as well as personally hacking PRN between January and March 2013.

