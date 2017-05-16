16:47 Kyrgyz MP Karamushkina on her U...

16:47 Kyrgyz MP Karamushkina on her Ukraine travel ban: "Poroshenko...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AkiPress

Kyrgyz MP Irina Karamushkina has commented to AKIpress on the decision of the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to impose a travel ban on the MP. President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko expanded the list of citizens and companies, against which Ukraine imposed sanctions, on May 16. The extended list includes MPs Marat Amankulov and Irina Karamushkina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... May 13 Southern 11
News President Trump meets with Russian officials am... May 12 Ms Sassy 3
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
News Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14) May 4 About time 7
Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14) May 4 About time 5
News Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14) May 4 About time 4
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,325 • Total comments across all topics: 281,084,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC