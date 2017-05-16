16:47 Kyrgyz MP Karamushkina on her Ukraine travel ban: "Poroshenko...

Kyrgyz MP Irina Karamushkina has commented to AKIpress on the decision of the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to impose a travel ban on the MP. President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko expanded the list of citizens and companies, against which Ukraine imposed sanctions, on May 16. The extended list includes MPs Marat Amankulov and Irina Karamushkina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.