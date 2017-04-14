When Nazi Ghosts Come Back to Life

When Nazi Ghosts Come Back to Life

The irrational has begun to dominate our politics as if the American virus has stealthily moved north to infect our national narratives. It reflects itself in various ways but it seems that war - old wars, current wars and future wars - have gripped the minds of our political elite and their courtiers in the media.

