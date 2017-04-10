US wants to get past rift with Russia...

US wants to get past rift with Russia amid Syria impasse

The United States wants to improve ties with Russia from their current "all-time low" over Syria, President Donald Trump said Wednesday, as Moscow dug in to defend its ally in Damascus. Standing side-by-side with NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House, Trump said: "It would be wonderful... if NATO and our country could get along with Russia."

