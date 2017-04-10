US fired missiles at Syrian air base in April 6, 2017 - " Photo via U.S. Department of Defense

Taking a look back at last week's UNSC rejection of the draft resolution condemning alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria CAIRO-14 April: Refugees, peace talks, Geneva talks 1, 2, 3 and 4, UN resolutions and speculations about dividing the country-could Syria be turning into a second Palestine? While Syria has for years now been in the international crossfire of wars between states with different agendas, there are Arab fears that Syria will be suffering the same fate as the Palestinian nation.

