Ukraine Urges West to Back Its Reform Work

Ukraine has urged the West to back its efforts at reform despite accusations that the government has failed to tackle corruption three years after the revolution that toppled the regime of President Viktor Yanukovich. Campaigners say billions of dollars were embezzled from Ukrainian state coffers, much of it held in secret offshore accounts.

Chicago, IL

