Ukraine Urges West to Back Its Reform Work
Ukraine has urged the West to back its efforts at reform despite accusations that the government has failed to tackle corruption three years after the revolution that toppled the regime of President Viktor Yanukovich. Campaigners say billions of dollars were embezzled from Ukrainian state coffers, much of it held in secret offshore accounts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forums removed
|Thu
|Cassandra_
|22
|True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16)
|Thu
|About time
|174
|Nazis start another civil war, in western Ukrai... (Jul '15)
|Thu
|About time
|7
|The Center for Jewish History Announces January...
|Thu
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Did I run off the forum Jewish Russian supporte...
|Apr 19
|About time
|6
|Why did the supposed "Russians"all leave the fo...
|Apr 19
|About time
|326
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|Apr 19
|About time
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC