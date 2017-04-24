Ukraine cuts power supply to separatist region, blaming unpaid debts
Ukraine's national power company said on Tuesday it had cut electricity to parts of an eastern region controlled by pro-Russian separatists because they had run up large debts. KIEV:Ukraine's national power company said on Tuesday it had cut electricity to parts of an eastern region controlled by pro-Russian separatists because they had run up large debts.
