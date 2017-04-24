U.S. wants to get past rift with Russian Federation amid Syria impasse
In the latest veto, Russian Federation blocked a draft resolution backed by the United States , France and Britain to denounce the attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun and tell Assad's government to provide access for investigators and information such as flight plans. "We have to find ways to live with them and to try and avoid a new Cold War, a new arms race", Stoltenberg said .
