Two Years On, No Second Thoughts On Opening Ukraine's KGB Archives 'To Everyone'

Czech historian Stepan Cernousek is researching the fate of a Czechoslovak citizen named Albert Bloch , who escaped from a Nazi concentration camp only to be arrested by Stalin's secret police and sent to the gulag. Just over two years ago, on April 9, 2015, Ukraine's parliament adopted a historic law on opening up the country's Soviet-era secret-police archives.

