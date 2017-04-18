Two customers of Ameriabank win tickets for Eurovision song contest semifinal in Kiev
YEREVAN, April 21. /ARKA/. The Armenia-based Ameriabank and VISA Company have announced today the winners of a joint raffle, who have been awarded trips to Kiev, Ukraine, to the semifinal of the international song contest Eurovision-2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arka News Agency.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forums removed
|19 hr
|Cassandra_
|22
|True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16)
|20 hr
|About time
|174
|Nazis start another civil war, in western Ukrai... (Jul '15)
|20 hr
|About time
|7
|The Center for Jewish History Announces January...
|21 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Did I run off the forum Jewish Russian supporte...
|Wed
|About time
|6
|Why did the supposed "Russians"all leave the fo...
|Wed
|About time
|326
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|Wed
|About time
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC