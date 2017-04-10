Trump's advisers don't share his Puti...

Trump's advisers don't share his Putin infatuation

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events President Trump speaks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office of the White House in January. Also pictured, from left: Reince Priebus, Vice President Pence, Stephen K. Bannon, Sean Spicer and Michael Flynn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Forums removed Apr 8 Cassandra_ 14
News Rice says Russian move on Ukraine would be mistake (Feb '14) Apr 7 RINO Surrender 13
News Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor... Mar 22 The Boss 7
News Brutal rape draws outrage over culture of corru... (Jul '13) Mar 11 About time 3
News Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12) Mar 11 About time 89
News Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12) Mar 11 About time 24
News Crimean business owners caught up in pro-Russia... Mar 11 About time 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,942 • Total comments across all topics: 280,216,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC