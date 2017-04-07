Trump or Putin: Who to Believe?

Trump or Putin: Who to Believe?

With Neil Gorsuch just confirmed to the Supreme Court and a Republican president launching missiles against a Middle Eastern country, today is not a comforting day to be a liberal. Our Bush Era PTSD has been reactivated in a big way.

