Trump officials defend Syria strikes, say they were in 'vital national interest'

Friday Read more: Washington Post

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley delivers remarks at the Security Council meeting on the situation in Syria at the United Nations Headquarters, in New York, U.S, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith The Trump administration on Friday defended its strikes against Syrian military targets overnight, while Russia and Syria slammed the attacks and warned they would provoke more terrorism and instability in the region.

Chicago, IL

