Trump did the right thing in striking...

Trump did the right thing in striking Syria

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Philly.com

Trudy Rubin's Worldview column runs on Thursdays and Sundays. Over the past decade she has made multiple trips to Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Egypt, Turkey, Israel and the West Bank and also written from Syria, Tunisia, Lebanon, Iran, Russia, Ukraine, South Korea and China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Forums removed 20 hr Cassandra_ 14
News Rice says Russian move on Ukraine would be mistake (Feb '14) Fri RINO Surrender 13
News Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor... Mar 22 The Boss 7
News Brutal rape draws outrage over culture of corru... (Jul '13) Mar 11 About time 3
News Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12) Mar 11 About time 89
News Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12) Mar 11 About time 24
News Crimean business owners caught up in pro-Russia... Mar 11 About time 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,424 • Total comments across all topics: 280,167,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC