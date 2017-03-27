Trial In Crimea Of RFE/RL Contributor...

Trial In Crimea Of RFE/RL Contributor Mykola Semena Set To Resume On April 3

The trial of Crimean journalist Mykola Semena, indicted on separatism-related charges in the Russia-controlled territory, resumes on April 3 after a two-week adjournment. Shortly after it got under way, the presiding judge halted the proceedings following a defense request for a more open and accessible process by holding the trial in a larger courtroom.

Chicago, IL

