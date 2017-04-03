Tillerson's Moscow visit takes on fre...

Tillerson's Moscow visit takes on fresh urgency in wake of missile attack against Syria

1 hr ago

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said after the strike that Russia has 'failed to deliver' on preventing chemical weapons attacks in Syria. A proxy battle with Russia in Syria and multiple Russia-related investigations in the U.S. will follow Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Moscow next week on a trip designed to test the Trump administration's hopes for closer ties to the former Cold War foe.

