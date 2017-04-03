Tillerson's Moscow visit takes on fresh urgency in wake of missile attack against Syria
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said after the strike that Russia has 'failed to deliver' on preventing chemical weapons attacks in Syria. A proxy battle with Russia in Syria and multiple Russia-related investigations in the U.S. will follow Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Moscow next week on a trip designed to test the Trump administration's hopes for closer ties to the former Cold War foe.
