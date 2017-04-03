The Daily Vertical: A Blunder And A Crime

Three years ago today, Russia's effort to dismember a country began in earnest when Kremlin-backed mobs and militias stormed and occupied government buildings in Donetsk, Luhansk, and other eastern Ukrainian cities. And as a result, nearly 10,000 people are dead, approximately 23,000 are wounded, and almost 1.8 million are displaced.

