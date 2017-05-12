Take to the skies: From aliya to flyby

The skies over Israel are not those that one of the pilots set to fly in this year's Independence Day flyover looked up at as a child. Major "G," whose full name military procedure does not allow, emigrated from Ukraine at the age of 15. "It's going to be one of the most meaningful things I will ever do," he told The Jerusalem Post ahead of the holiday.

