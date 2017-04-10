Syria: After The Gas Attack Will There Be Any Accountability?
With almost every UN Security Council member calling for an investigation of Syria's attack in Idlib province, it is doubtful the results, no matter how convincing, will result in accountability for Damascus-at least in the Council. After the U.S. bombing of Syrian airfields, Bolivia called for a meeting of the 15-member body, saying it should be closed to the public.
