Symposium helps High Point students learn about global refugee crisis

Photo by Daniel Freel/New Jersey Herald - A health clearance card that was issued to a young Claire Boren when she entered the United States following World War II is displayed via a video-conference during High Point Regional High School's symposium on the global refugee crisis. Photo by Daniel Freel/New Jersey Herald - High Point Regional High School senior Grace Kelleher, standing, asks a question to artist and Holocaust survivor Claire Boren, via video-conference, during a symposium on the global refugee crisis in the school's media center in Wantage.

