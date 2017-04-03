SF Protest Against Ukranian Government Repression

Please join us on Monday, April 10 at 12 Noon in San Francisco for a peaceful protest at the: Ukrainian Consulate, 530 Bush Street, San Francisco, CA 94108 In solidarity, Jeff Mackler, Administrative Committee, United National Antiwar Coalition lmi.net Initial sponsors: UNAC a Odessa Solidarity Campaign Endorsers/co-sponsors welcome From the Odessa Solidarity Campaign PO 23202, Richmond, VA USA Ph: 804-644-5834 - Email: DefendersFJE [at] hotmail.com In the SF Bay Area contact: United National Antiwar Coalition 510-268-9429 April 10: International Day of Solidarity with the People of Odessa In response to the increasing repression of anti-fascist activists by the government of Ukraine, the U.S.-based Odessa Solidarity Campaign is calling for an International Day of Solidarity with the People of Odessa, to take place on April 10, the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of Odessa from ... (more)

