Scores help reach out to elderly, needy Jews in Ukraine
Ahead of Passover this year, the American Joint Distribution Committee is distributing matzot to elderly Jews in Odessa, Ukraine, at the Beit Grand Jewish Cultural Center's Hesed Shaarei Tzion Welfare organization. The organization is delivering more than 50,000 boxes of matza to needy Jews throughout the former Soviet Union, as well as offering seder meals, volunteer opportunities, cooking workshops and cultural performances.
