Scores help reach out to elderly, nee...

Scores help reach out to elderly, needy Jews in Ukraine

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Ahead of Passover this year, the American Joint Distribution Committee is distributing matzot to elderly Jews in Odessa, Ukraine, at the Beit Grand Jewish Cultural Center's Hesed Shaarei Tzion Welfare organization. The organization is delivering more than 50,000 boxes of matza to needy Jews throughout the former Soviet Union, as well as offering seder meals, volunteer opportunities, cooking workshops and cultural performances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor... Mar 22 The Boss 7
News Brutal rape draws outrage over culture of corru... (Jul '13) Mar 11 About time 3
News Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12) Mar 11 About time 89
News Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12) Mar 11 About time 24
News Crimean business owners caught up in pro-Russia... Mar 11 About time 3
News Donald Trump's Foundation Engaged in Self-Deali... Mar 11 About time 58
News Ukraine in Photos Mar 11 About time 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,691 • Total comments across all topics: 280,037,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC