KYIV. March 31 - The attack at the Polish Consulate General in Lutsk, Volyn region, and a simultaneous attempt to block the Lviv - Rava-Ruska route are a part of the sabotage action organized by Russian special services, and the mastermind behind its implementation is Mykola Dulskyi, the leader of the Nazhdak [Emery] radical public organization, Ukrainian Security Service said. "As the security service's operatives established, the mastermind behind realizing Russian special services' illegal plot is leader of the Nazhdak radical public organization Mykola Dulskyi, who is currently in Russia and is wanted by Ukrainian law enforcement officials for a death threat.

