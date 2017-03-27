SBU names leader of Nazhdak radical organization Dulskyi as...
KYIV. March 31 - The attack at the Polish Consulate General in Lutsk, Volyn region, and a simultaneous attempt to block the Lviv - Rava-Ruska route are a part of the sabotage action organized by Russian special services, and the mastermind behind its implementation is Mykola Dulskyi, the leader of the Nazhdak [Emery] radical public organization, Ukrainian Security Service said. "As the security service's operatives established, the mastermind behind realizing Russian special services' illegal plot is leader of the Nazhdak radical public organization Mykola Dulskyi, who is currently in Russia and is wanted by Ukrainian law enforcement officials for a death threat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Interfax.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|Mar 22
|The Boss
|7
|Brutal rape draws outrage over culture of corru... (Jul '13)
|Mar 11
|About time
|3
|Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12)
|Mar 11
|About time
|89
|Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12)
|Mar 11
|About time
|24
|Crimean business owners caught up in pro-Russia...
|Mar 11
|About time
|3
|Donald Trump's Foundation Engaged in Self-Deali...
|Mar 11
|About time
|58
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar 11
|About time
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC