Russian navy ship sinks in Black Sea, all 78 crew rescued
In this file photo taken on Friday, April 2, 1999, Russian Navy reconnaissance frigate Liman leaves from the Russian Black Sea fleet's base at Sevastopol, Crimean peninsula. Russia's Defense Ministry reported Thursday April 27, 2017, that the Liman naval reconnaissance ship has collided with another ship about 40 kilometers northwest of the Bosphorus Strait, and is in danger of sinking in the Black Sea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of Right Sector supporters rally in K... (Jul '15)
|21 hr
|About time
|103
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|Wed
|Truth
|8
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|Tue
|About time
|8
|Forums removed
|Apr 20
|Cassandra_
|22
|True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16)
|Apr 20
|About time
|174
|Nazis start another civil war, in western Ukrai... (Jul '15)
|Apr 20
|About time
|7
|The Center for Jewish History Announces January...
|Apr 20
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC