Russian Federation ex-MP killed in Kiev, Ukraine blames 'state terrorism'
Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, identified the man who shot Mr Voronenkov as 28-year-old Pavel Parshov, and said he had been trained in Russian Federation by Msocow's security services. In a recent interview with Radio Free Europe , Voronenkov had said he was helping Ukrainian prosecutors prepare their case against Yanukovych, who is accused of treason, in part for allegedly facilitating Russia's annexation of Crimea after he fled Ukraine .
