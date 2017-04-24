Russia to supply power to rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine

In this Tuesday, June 2, 2015 file photo, Mykola Tsukur, deputy commander of the volunteer Tornado battalion, stands atop a train carrying coking coal from the rebel-held parts of the Luhansk region into the government-controlled area in Orekhove, Ukraine. In a move that further cements Russia's control over parts of eastern Ukraine, Russian officials announced Tuesday, April 25, 2017 that they will begin supplying electricity to separatist-controlled areas in eastern Ukraine after the Ukrainian government cut the power off because of millions in unpaid bills.

