Russia pull out of Eurovision after being banned from entering Ukraine

The Russian entry Julia Samoilova was banned from entering Kiev, Ukraine - where Eurovision 2017 is being held due to the singer previously performing in Crimea, which is annexed by Moscow. Now, the European Broadcasting Union has confirmed that Russia will not be taking part in the contest after they turned down two "alternative proposals" to ensure their participation.

