Rouhani, Putin Slam US Aggression on Syria
Iran, another Assad ally, strongly condemned the missile strikes against the Syrian army's Shayrat air base and said such measures will strengthen terrorists and complicate the situation in the region. Russian Federation said on Wednesday that the chemical attack was caused when rebel chemical munitions workshops were hit by a Syrian airstrike.
