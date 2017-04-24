Robert Legvold: US-Russia relations are in a deep hole but neither side is interested in escalation
The US-Russia relations are in a deep hole but neither side is interested in escalation, says Robert Legvold, Marshall D. Shulman Professor at Columbia University and former Director of the Soviet Studies Project at the Council on Foreign Relations in the interview to Dr. Legvold at the same time criticized the way the current stage of US-Russia relations has been portrayed in the US media. In reporting on recent events, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's Moscow visit, major newspapers and TV channels stress the negative – how bad relations are and how limited the prospects for the future.
