Records match some Ukraine ledger payments to ex-Trump aide

In this July 17, 2016, file photo, then-Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort talks to reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. A firm headed by Manafort received more than $1.2 million in payments that correspond to entries in a handwritten ledger tied to a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine, according to financial records obtained by The Associated Press.

