Records match some Ukraine ledger payments to ex-Trump aide
In this July 17, 2016, file photo, then-Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort talks to reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. A firm headed by Manafort received more than $1.2 million in payments that correspond to entries in a handwritten ledger tied to a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine, according to financial records obtained by The Associated Press.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forums removed
|Apr 8
|Cassandra_
|14
|Rice says Russian move on Ukraine would be mistake (Feb '14)
|Apr 7
|RINO Surrender
|13
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|Mar 22
|The Boss
|7
|Brutal rape draws outrage over culture of corru... (Jul '13)
|Mar '17
|About time
|3
|Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|About time
|89
|Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|About time
|24
|Crimean business owners caught up in pro-Russia...
|Mar '17
|About time
|3
