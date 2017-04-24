Qatar Airways to offer high-speed broadband on flights; 12 new destinations announced
Dubai: Qatar Airways will become the first airline in the Middle East to launch high-speed broadband on flights starting this summer. Along with this they will also have a brand new graphic user interface for improved usability and a complimentary new entertainment application for early access to thousands of entertainment options.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|6 hr
|About time
|8
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|17 hr
|Defeat Nancy Pelosi
|7
|Forums removed
|Apr 20
|Cassandra_
|22
|True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16)
|Apr 20
|About time
|174
|Nazis start another civil war, in western Ukrai... (Jul '15)
|Apr 20
|About time
|7
|The Center for Jewish History Announces January...
|Apr 20
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Did I run off the forum Jewish Russian supporte...
|Apr 19
|About time
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC