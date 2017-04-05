Putin Critic in Ukraine Shot Dead
Denis Voronenkov who was killed today fled Moscow saying he feared President Putin had put out a contract on his life After his arrival in Ukraine , Voronenkov broke ranks with his former colleagues in parliament, calling the annexation a "mistake" i n a February interview , calling elections in Russian Federation "falsified" and making a handful of comments about the extent of power that the security services hold in political and business dealings in Russian Federation. The murder comes as Moscow and Kiev are locked in a bitter feud over Russia's annexation of Crimea and its alleged support of a pro-Russian insurgency in eastern Ukraine .
