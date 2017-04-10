Pope Denounces 'Vile' Syria Attack In His Easter Message
Syria's people are "so greatly suffering from a war that continues to sow horror and death," Pope Francis said. thousands, Francis called for the support of those working to bring peace to Syrians, who are "so greatly suffering from a war that continues to sow horror and death," he said at the Vatican on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forums removed
|Apr 8
|Cassandra_
|14
|Rice says Russian move on Ukraine would be mistake (Feb '14)
|Apr 7
|RINO Surrender
|13
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|Mar 22
|The Boss
|7
|Brutal rape draws outrage over culture of corru... (Jul '13)
|Mar '17
|About time
|3
|Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|About time
|89
|Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|About time
|24
|Crimean business owners caught up in pro-Russia...
|Mar '17
|About time
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC