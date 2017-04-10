Pope Denounces 'Vile' Syria Attack In...

Pope Denounces 'Vile' Syria Attack In His Easter Message

Syria's people are "so greatly suffering from a war that continues to sow horror and death," Pope Francis said. thousands, Francis called for the support of those working to bring peace to Syrians, who are "so greatly suffering from a war that continues to sow horror and death," he said at the Vatican on Sunday.

