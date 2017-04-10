Paul Manafort's Activities Arouse Interest Of Ukrainian Prosecutors
Paul Manafort quit as Donald Trump's campaign manager last summer amid questions about his consulting work for a disgraced Ukrainian leader who now is a wanted man in his own country . Ukrainian investigators are seeking to understand his ties, if any, to former President Viktor Yanukovych at the time of the shooting of anti-government protesters on the capital's central square, known as the Maidan, in February 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forums removed
|Apr 8
|Cassandra_
|14
|Rice says Russian move on Ukraine would be mistake (Feb '14)
|Apr 7
|RINO Surrender
|13
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|Mar 22
|The Boss
|7
|Brutal rape draws outrage over culture of corru... (Jul '13)
|Mar '17
|About time
|3
|Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|About time
|89
|Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|About time
|24
|Crimean business owners caught up in pro-Russia...
|Mar '17
|About time
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC