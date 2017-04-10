Paul Manafort's Activities Arouse Interest Of Ukrainian Prosecutors

Paul Manafort quit as Donald Trump's campaign manager last summer amid questions about his consulting work for a disgraced Ukrainian leader who now is a wanted man in his own country . Ukrainian investigators are seeking to understand his ties, if any, to former President Viktor Yanukovych at the time of the shooting of anti-government protesters on the capital's central square, known as the Maidan, in February 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.