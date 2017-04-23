My Sunday Obsession: Eurovision

My Sunday Obsession: Eurovision

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WRQX

My Sunday obsession isn't an obsession confined to this Sunday at all.This is an obsession I've been dealing with since 2010 after discovering it in 2006. The Eurovision Song Contest is the longest-running annual international TV song competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRQX.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Forums removed Apr 20 Cassandra_ 22
News True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16) Apr 20 About time 174
News Nazis start another civil war, in western Ukrai... (Jul '15) Apr 20 About time 7
News The Center for Jewish History Announces January... Apr 20 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
Did I run off the forum Jewish Russian supporte... Apr 19 About time 6
Why did the supposed "Russians"all leave the fo... Apr 19 About time 326
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... Apr 19 About time 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,765 • Total comments across all topics: 280,530,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC