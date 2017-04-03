Missing the drama? Here are the lates...

Missing the drama? Here are the latest in the Russian / Ukraine saga

The decision of Ukraine's Security Service to ban Russian Eurovision contestant Yulia Samoilova from entering Ukraine was right, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko said during his official visit to Latvia's capital Riga on Tuesday. Ukraine's top diplomat says there will be no concessions for Russian singer at Eurovision.

Chicago, IL

