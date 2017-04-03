Missing the drama? Here are the latest in the Russian / Ukraine saga
The decision of Ukraine's Security Service to ban Russian Eurovision contestant Yulia Samoilova from entering Ukraine was right, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko said during his official visit to Latvia's capital Riga on Tuesday. Ukraine's top diplomat says there will be no concessions for Russian singer at Eurovision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rice says Russian move on Ukraine would be mistake (Feb '14)
|4 hr
|RINO Surrender
|13
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|Mar 22
|The Boss
|7
|Brutal rape draws outrage over culture of corru... (Jul '13)
|Mar 11
|About time
|3
|Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12)
|Mar 11
|About time
|89
|Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12)
|Mar 11
|About time
|24
|Crimean business owners caught up in pro-Russia...
|Mar 11
|About time
|3
|Donald Trump's Foundation Engaged in Self-Deali...
|Mar 11
|About time
|58
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC