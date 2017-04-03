Missiles provoke bluster but Syria solution requires U.S. and Russia at the table: Nahlah Ayed
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump have praised each other's personal qualities and said they were hopeful they could reset relations between their countries. Trump's decision to launch missiles at a Syrian airbase this week could test those plans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rice says Russian move on Ukraine would be mistake (Feb '14)
|Fri
|RINO Surrender
|13
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|Mar 22
|The Boss
|7
|Brutal rape draws outrage over culture of corru... (Jul '13)
|Mar 11
|About time
|3
|Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12)
|Mar 11
|About time
|89
|Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12)
|Mar 11
|About time
|24
|Crimean business owners caught up in pro-Russia...
|Mar 11
|About time
|3
|Donald Trump's Foundation Engaged in Self-Deali...
|Mar 11
|About time
|58
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC