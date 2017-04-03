Missiles provoke bluster but Syria so...

Missiles provoke bluster but Syria solution requires U.S. and Russia at the table: Nahlah Ayed

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump have praised each other's personal qualities and said they were hopeful they could reset relations between their countries. Trump's decision to launch missiles at a Syrian airbase this week could test those plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rice says Russian move on Ukraine would be mistake (Feb '14) Fri RINO Surrender 13
News Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor... Mar 22 The Boss 7
News Brutal rape draws outrage over culture of corru... (Jul '13) Mar 11 About time 3
News Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12) Mar 11 About time 89
News Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12) Mar 11 About time 24
News Crimean business owners caught up in pro-Russia... Mar 11 About time 3
News Donald Trump's Foundation Engaged in Self-Deali... Mar 11 About time 58
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Nobel Prize
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,447 • Total comments across all topics: 280,140,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC