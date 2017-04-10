Ministers at G-7 summit put pressure on Russia to stop backing Assad
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Monday that the United States is rededicating itself to hold to account 'any and all' who commit crimes against innocent people. From left, European Commissioner for Cimate, Miguel Arias Canete, Energy ministers, Germany's Rainer Baake, United States' Rick Perry, Canada's James Gordon Carr, Italy's Carlo Calenda, France's Segolene Royal, Britain's Nick Hurd, Japan's Yosuke Takagi and International Energy Agency Executive Director Faith Birol pose for a photo during a G7 Energy meeting, in Rome on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forums removed
|Apr 8
|Cassandra_
|14
|Rice says Russian move on Ukraine would be mistake (Feb '14)
|Apr 7
|RINO Surrender
|13
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|Mar 22
|The Boss
|7
|Brutal rape draws outrage over culture of corru... (Jul '13)
|Mar 11
|About time
|3
|Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12)
|Mar 11
|About time
|89
|Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12)
|Mar 11
|About time
|24
|Crimean business owners caught up in pro-Russia...
|Mar 11
|About time
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC