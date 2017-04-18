Member of security watchdog OSCE killed in Ukraine
One member of European security watchdog OSCE's monitoring mission in eastern Ukraine was killed and another injured after their vehicle drove over a mine near Luhansk. An American man was killed and a German woman was injured on Sunday morning, a spokesman for Austria's foreign ministry said.
