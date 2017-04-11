May and Trump agree to press Russian ...

May and Trump agree to press Russian Federation over Syrian crisis

Volunteers from the Syrian Civil Defence also known as the White Helmets tried to extract survivors from the rubble following reported air-strikes on the rebel-held town of Saqba Top diplomats from the seven major advanced economies are in Italy for their annual two-day meeting which had initially been expected to focus on intimate talks with new US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson about hotspots like Libya, Iran and Ukraine. Theresa May and Donald Trump have agreed there is a "window of opportunity" to persuade Russian Federation to abandon its support for Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

Chicago, IL

