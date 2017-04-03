Lviv consulate 'swamped' by applicati...

Lviv consulate 'swamped' by applications from Ukrainians seeking employment in Czech Republic

13 hrs ago Read more: Radio Prague

In the first quarter of 2017, the Czech consulate in Lvov, Ukraine received almost 4,000 applications from Ukrainians looking to work in the Czech Republic, a number three times higher than the entire number of applications one year earlier. Domestic firms have made no secret of their interest in hiring Ukrainian labour, an initiative backed by the government and also the president.

