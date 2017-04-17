"House of the Sun" shines at Italy's A' Design competition
Iranian architects Nima and Sina Keivani won a silver award for their joint design "House of the Sun" at the A' Design Award and Competition in the Italian city of Milan, the organizers announced Saturday. The design, which has been implemented in a building in Kiev, was honored in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category.
